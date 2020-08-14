Do You Recognize These Two Men Accused of Stealing Tools at Runnings in Rome

Do you recognize these two men? They are accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of tools from the Runnings in Rome.

New York State Police say, on August 9, at 2:30 p.m., two men entered the Runnings Store on Taberg Road in the city of Rome and took a Stihl 18” chainsaw worth $590 and a Milwaukee combo toolset worth $550 and left without paying.

Both men left the business in a black Chevrolet Equinox.

Police are asking for help in identifying the two men in the surveillance photos.

Photo Credit - New York State Police

If anyone can identify the two men, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000. Refer to case # 9753441.