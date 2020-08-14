Do You Recognize These Two Men Accused of Stealing Tools at Runnings in Rome
Do you recognize these two men? They are accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of tools from the Runnings in Rome.
New York State Police say, on August 9, at 2:30 p.m., two men entered the Runnings Store on Taberg Road in the city of Rome and took a Stihl 18” chainsaw worth $590 and a Milwaukee combo toolset worth $550 and left without paying.
Both men left the business in a black Chevrolet Equinox.
Police are asking for help in identifying the two men in the surveillance photos.
If anyone can identify the two men, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000. Refer to case # 9753441.