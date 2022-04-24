Dogs Pants Required In This New York City?

Every village, town, and city have rules regarding pets. Most of these are usually not at all surprising. This one, however, is raising eyebrows.

Usually, these rules are things like registering the dog with your town and making sure they have their vaccinations (usually rabies). Sometimes there are breed-specific laws banning certain types of dogs, which are controversial.

None of these are what is happening in this New York State City.

A post started to circulate on Facebook of an apparent email from Mayor Michael Quill of Auburn, NY, and after reading the email, you couldn’t help but think, “ This email must be fake, right?”

The apparent email is addressed to a resident and pet owner in the City of Auburn, and you can read the email from the trending post below.

The part that has everyone in an uproar is the bottom section that said:

“Further research showed that many cities, town and villages across New York State and the New England States have made it mandatory that our domestic animals wear pants to cover their genitals, protect them from the elements and to deter unwanted mating.”

The bottom of the “email” said the law would go into effect on April 15, 2022.

But do not be alarmed – the law does not exist, nor does the email.

I reached out to Auburn’s City Clerk Chuck Mason to see if this email was fabricated or not, and he confirmed that the email is fake.

City Clerk Chuck Mason offered this statement:

“...some individuals are circulating a letter on phony City letterhead regarding new local laws that do not exist. The letter is fake and should be completely disregarded. While we maintain our sense of humor, the City of Auburn does not condone the creation or circulation of false information. The intentional misrepresentation of the law and the forgery of the signature of an elected official are illegal acts and should be taken seriously. “

So do not worry – your pets can still go pantsless. You, on the other hand, can not.

