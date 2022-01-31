Dolce & Gabbana Drop Animal Fur Starting in 2022

MILAN (AP) — Dolce & Gabbana says it will drop the use of animal fur in all its collections starting this year, and transition to eco-friendly faux fur.

The Milan fashion house on Monday joined other luxury brands including Armani, Gucci, Prada and Moncler in adhering to guidelines set by the Fur Free Alliance. The alliance is a network of animal rights groups around the world.

Firefighters Work Together to Rescue Dog Stuck on Frozen Ice Three emergency response teams in Onondaga County worked together to rescue a dog that became trapped on the ice after chasing some geese.

5 Most Dangerous Cities in New York State The most dangerous places in New York State from recent crime data.

Mother Nature Buries Northern Oneida County in First Big Snowstorm of Season The first massive snowstorm of the season was a doozy, at least for some. The Utica area only saw a few inches of lake effect snow but Northern Oneida County had more, a lot more.