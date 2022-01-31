Dolce &#038; Gabbana Drop Animal Fur Starting in 2022

Dolce & Gabbana Drop Animal Fur Starting in 2022

FILE PHOTO: NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: Actress Kate Hudson and Eva Mendes leaves the Dolce & Gabbana women's pre-fall 2008 collection at Dolce & Gabbana on December 3, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Loud/Getty Images)

MILAN (AP) — Dolce & Gabbana says it will drop the use of animal fur in all its collections starting this year, and transition to eco-friendly faux fur.

The Milan fashion house on Monday joined other luxury brands including Armani, Gucci, Prada and Moncler in adhering to guidelines set by the Fur Free Alliance. The alliance is a network of animal rights groups around the world.

