Halloween is fast-approaching, and it’s just the right time to start thinking about what you’re going to dress up as. And when you’re tired of going as the usual suspects — witches, werewolves, and ghosts — you have to think outside of the box. When looking for inspiration, there’s no better place to start than TV. Whether it’s a buzzy new Netflix show or an established series that released a new season this year, there are plenty of options for finding a costume.

Quite a few popular shows this year chronicled the lives of real people, including Inventing Anna and Pam and Tommy. While it might have been kind of random to dress up as the subjects of these shows before, their popularity has created a cultural conversation around their lives. If you wear large, black-rimmed glasses and speak in a vague European accent, people are most likely going to make the Anna Delvey connection.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best Halloween costumes from TV series that were released in 2022. There are options for those who are single, those who are coupled up, and even those who are looking for a clever group costume idea. Some are easy to assemble, while some require you to go all out. Either way, you’ll have a cool costume that is neither cliché nor obscure. Since these looks are pulled from acclaimed, popular series, people will definitely recognize who you’re dressed up as — and they’ll appreciate that you didn’t just grab a cape and call it a day.

