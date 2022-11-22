Donald Trump, 75 and currently under multiple legal investigations, is apparently attempting a third run for president of the Unites States.

Trump announced the campaign Tuesday night (Nov. 15) at Mar-a-Lago.

A former president running for a third time is a rare occurrence but not a first — Grover Cleveland did it in 1893. Since Trump only served one term in office due to losing the 2020 election, he's technically allowed to run again. However, this time it seems his campaign trail will be more difficult thanks to many legal troubles and no support from his ex-vice president Mike Pence, who said there are "better choices," according to Fox News.

Even Trump's daughter, Ivanka, said she will not "be involved with politics" during Trump's third White House bid.

"This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," Ivanka said in a statement Tuesday.

Trump's attempt to overthrow the 2020 election results and the part he played in inciting the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will likely also put a huge damper on his campaign.

Since the announcement, many celebrities have posted online reacting to the news, including Bette Midler and Ice-T.

Warning: Strong language may appear in some social media posts below.

Claudia Conway, the daughter of former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, and who is known for her popular TikTok account and for opposing her parents' political views, tweeted, "pls make it stop."

Meanwhile, Midler echoed the sentiment by saying the news made her feel ill.

Ariana Grande shared her stance on the news via her Instagram Story, where she re-posted a graphic that read, "Reject him with everything you have."

Ariana story screenshot loading...

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's reaction was clear when he tweeted, "Donald Trump failed America," alongside a video pinpointing specific ways Trump failed the U.S.

See more celebrity reactions to Donald Trump's planned 2024 run for office, below: