Three Days of Music, Food and Family Fun Planned for First Butternut Valley Days

A new summertime tradition is taking shape in Otsego County as community groups join forces to launch the inaugural Butternut Valley Days, a three-day celebration featuring live music, outdoor recreation, food, family activities and local attractions over the final two weekends of August.

The event is being organized by the Butternut Valley Alliance in partnership with Central New York Cycling, Morris Central School, the Butternut Valley Grange, The Gatehouse and GEM Sculpture Park. Rather than hosting separate festivals, the organizations decided to combine their efforts into one valley-wide celebration that encourages people to spend time exploring the area.

"When we found out that several community partners were planning festivals during the same two weekends, we saw an opportunity to bring them together under one banner," said Cassandra Miller, executive director of the Butternut Valley Alliance. "Butternut Valley Days highlights events presented by organizations across the Valley and encourages people to explore everything our communities have to offer throughout August."

The festivities begin Saturday, Aug. 22, at Butternuts Beer & Ale in Garrattsville. The morning starts with the Hellbender 5K cross country run at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Butternut Valley Gravel Grinder at 11 a.m. Cyclists can choose between 16 mile and 48 mile routes.

Later that afternoon, from 1 until 6 p.m., the free Summer Harvest Festival takes over with live music, food, beverages, artisan vendors and activities for all ages. Families can visit the Utica Zoomobile, meet representatives from the New York Wildlife Rescue Center, check out a display of Native American artifacts, enjoy face painting and a bounce house, or simply relax and listen to live performances by Killdeer Trio, Barnyard Saints, Hard Job and Kathook.

That's not all folks. The day doesn't end there.

The Butternut Valley Grange will serve its annual harvest dinner at 6 p.m. in Gilbertsville, followed by a free outdoor movie at Morris Central School beginning at 7 p.m., presented by Student Voices, Student Choices.

On Sunday, Aug. 23, attention shifts to the Morris Music Festival, presented by The Gatehouse. The free event runs from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and features live music throughout the day, along with food, coffee, yoga and other activities. Scheduled performers include Trio Afinado, Yolanda Bush Trio, Carl & Jack, Yana King, Khalil Jade, Andrew Carrington, Jimi Hendrix Trio, Healing Love Water, John Houshmand and Blue Stone Orchard.

The celebration wraps up Saturday, Aug. 29, with the GEM Art and Music Festival at GEM Sculpture Park from 3 until 8 p.m. The free event will feature performances by Jimi Hendrix Jazz Trio, Half a Pow with Chris Riffle, Khalil Jade and Liam Herbert, and Dani Delwyn & The Kelvin Crows.

Visitors can also enjoy a cruise in car show, face painting, a juggler and the park's outdoor sculpture exhibits. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. A water station will be available on site.

More information about Butternut Valley Days and the Butternut Valley Alliance is available at butternutvalleyalliance.org.

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