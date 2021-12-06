Don’t Have a Christmas Trees Yet? Get a Free One in Utica and Rome
Still don't have your Christmas tree yet? If you're looking for a real one but can't afford it, there are some free trees available in Central New York.
Buttenschon Tree Farm donated several Christmas Trees to the Salvation Army in Utica and they are available for anyone who needs one. There are no forms to fill out. No phone calls to make. Just show up, pick it up and take it home.
Free trees can be picked up, while supplies last, at 14 Clinton Place in Utica. Only one tree per family, please.
Free Trees in Rome
It's not just Utica. Free trees are available in Rome too. Just stop by 410 W Dominick Street and pick your free tree up anytime.
Hauling the tree on top of your car isn't necessarily illegal in New York but it could land you a ticket with hundreds of dollars in fines.
How to Safely Transport a Christmas Tree
- Bring strong rope or nylon ratchet straps, an old blanket, gloves, and the right vehicle. One with a roof rack is best but a pickup truck, SUV, van, or minivan can work too.
- Cover the roof with a blanket to prevent scratches and damage from sap.
- Place your tree on the roof rack or in the bed of your truck with the trunk facing the front of the car. If you don't have a roof rack, put the tree inside the vehicle if there is room.
- Secure the tree at its bottom, center, and top using strong rope or nylon ratchet straps. Loop the rope or strap around the tree trunk above a branch to prevent any side-to-side or front-to-rear movement.
- Give the tree a couple of strong tugs from various angles to make sure it is secure.
- Drive slowly and take back roads if possible.
Pre Cut & Colored Trees in CNY
If you're looking to cut down your own this holiday season or want to put a little color in your Christmas, there are plenty of places to get a tree.
10 Places to Cut Your Own or Get Pre Cut Christmas Trees in Central New York
Walk and Drive Thru Light Displays in NY to Get You in Christmas Spirit
11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
Longest Christmas Lights Display in the World a Short Drive from CNY
NY Family Top Their Own World Record With 687,000 Christmas Lights
Elaborate Christmas Display in Chadwicks Puts Clark Griswold to Shame