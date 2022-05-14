How ’Doctor Strange’s Use of Dreams Changes Marvel History

The following post contains SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as well as for numerous past Marvel movies.

One of the more interesting aspects of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is its treatment of dreams, which the film reveals are not simply fantasies from a person’s inner subconscious but are actually connections between variants throughout the multiverse. When Doctor Strange has a dream about a version of himself with a ponytail trying to save a young woman named America, that’s not some random nightmare; it really happened, and in a dream he was able to tap into the life of another Strange from across the multiverse.

This is a cool idea — and it has really big implications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just think about all the times we’ve seen characters in the MCU, from Tony Stark to Frank Castle, have dreams. If Multiverse of Madness is right, then those weren’t just dreams; they were trips into the multiverse. In our latest Marvel video, we look back at the dream sequences in earlier Marvel movies and what they mean now that we know about this connection between dreams and the multiverse. Watch it below:

