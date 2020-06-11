Drive-In Movie Theatre Opening In Little Falls

Mark Blask, Mayor of Little Falls, has announced Rock City Reels! A drive-in movie theatre being built in the city.

The drive-in is welcome news after many cancellations, including the Canal Celebration, the Cheese Festival, the summer recreation program, and, last but not least, the announcement that the city pool will not open this year due to COVID-19. Mayor Blask stated on Facebook:

These are not fun decisions to make but at the end of the day I am convinced are the right calls. Between the pool and the Parks program we had over 4800 participate last year – the vast majority being children. It would be unsafe and irresponsible to put the children and workers in that situation in just over four weeks.

But not all is lost! The Mayor comes through with Rock City Reels! A new drive-in located in the Veteran's Memorial Park complex at the base of the hill in Little Falls, which leads to the little league and softball fields.

Movies will be shown Thursday through Saturday starting June 18th and running into August. Tickets are $10 per carload and come with a bag of popcorn. Passes must be purchased in advance at www.thinklocallittlefalls.com. Gates open at 8 P.M., and the movie starts at 9 P.M.

Mayor Blask says because they're working with Valley Cinemas, they will have the option to show first-run movies – basically, any movie that has been released they can get.

The movies will change week to week. You will listen to the movie through your car radio (AM 1630). Tickets for the first movie will go on sale Sunday through the website.

The Little Falls High School Senior Class will enjoy a special free showing of "Step Brothers" on June 17th as the community is sensitive to all they lost this year.

Mayor Blask has a message for those outside the area:

when you come to Little Falls to watch a movie this summer come early. Be sure to have dinner in one of our superb restaurants. Hang out in one of the beautiful parks we are lucky to have or take a stroll down along the Erie Canal. You will find Little Falls to be a gorgeous city filled with super awesome people. After all that head up and enjoy Rock City Reels! Please share.

We can't wait for go, can you?

