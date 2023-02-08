It's a hassle to drive a car. Despite the freedom having a driver's license and owning a car allows, the cost of gas and repairs, along with the payments you have to make is a headache for drivers.

Another headache for drivers here in New York state is the registration and state inspection that all drivers who own a car must adhere to.

The registration is renewed every four years, but the inspection is done annually. It's meant to make sure the state is aware of how safe the vehicle is and after a vehicle passes inspection, a color-coded sticker is places on the windshield.

That state inspection is changing in 2023.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles announced on Tuesday afternoon that the DMV inspection stickers will be getting a new look.

The DMV says that the new print-on-demand vehicle inspection certificates will be phased in, which will provide enhanced security by adding vehicle-specific information directly onto the inspection sticker. The color-coded part won't change.

They expect this to be completed by the end of 2023, but drivers with the previous inspections will continue to be allowed to have them through 2024.

We recently got our main vehicle inspected in December, which was the yellow-coded sticker, but it's the old inspection; which should be replaced by the end of 2023.

This will give the state an added level of detail and security. Inspection stations (dealers, garages, etc.) can now print the official sticker on site, rather than request more inventory of stickers with the old method.

