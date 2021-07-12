Oneida County is releasing drone footage of the damage caused by the tornado that hit the Town of Western last week.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a EF1 tornado touched down in the hamlet of Westernville on the night of July 8 with wind speeds of up to 105 miles an hour.

It damaged multiple homes, the Presbyterian Church and buildings on the grounds of Woods Valley Ski Area, and took down several trees and power and telephone lines.

The aerial video was provided by NUAIR and you can watch the footage below.

“The devastation that a tornado brings in the blink of an eye is truly terrifying,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “We are thankful that no one was hurt in this incident, but it will take some time before things return to normal for those in the Hamlet of Westernville. I commend the Town of Western and the Western Fire Company for leading the tremendous joint response and restoration efforts. Oneida County has dedicated crews from our Departments of Public Works, Emergency Services and Aviation to assist in the process. Much gratitude is owed to the dispatchers and the first responders to the scene, as well as the NYS DOT, National Grid, Verizon and Northland Communications. And of course, the generosity of this community never ceases to amaze, as individuals and organizations have volunteered in the cleanup and donated supplies.”

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that those who are not residents of the Town of Western stay away from the affected area as clean-up and restoration continues to take place.