Bottoms Up! We Found the 13 Drunkest Counties in New York

New Yorkers love to drink. We have stifling winters that seemingly last half the year, and the stress of pandemic hasn't made it any easier. Compounding that stress is the fact that many workplaces are understaffed, and many of us are having to pick up the slack for little to no additional compensation. Who DOESN'T want a drink in 2022?

We've decided to take a look at the 13 Drunkest Counties in New York, according to countyhealthrankings.org. The data was compiled by looking at adults who reported instances of "heavy drinking" and "binge drinking" from each county.

So what does the CDC consider "heavy drinking"? If you're a woman, it's 8 or more drinks per week. If you're a guy, it's 15 or more drinks per week.

What about "binge drinking"? Binge drinking is 4 or more drinks in one sitting for a woman, 5 or more drinks in one sitting for a man.

We won't go into alcoholism here -- that's an entirely different beast that requires professional help. But you don't have to be an alcoholic to want to scale back your drinking. There are a couple of things you could try to reduce your intake, and you don't have to become a religious zealot or straightedge snob.

If beer is your preferred poison, you might consider nonalcoholic beer. NA beer has come a long way since O'Douls. There are many brands that now actually taste like a genuine craft beer.

Sam Adams makes a non-alcoholic IPA, and certain companies like Athletic Brewing Company and Wellbeing Brewing Company focus exclusively on NAs with various faux beer styles.

Or if you really need to unwind after a stressful day at the office, you might consider cannabis. Hey, it's legal now!

Let's take a look at the 13 Drunkest Counties in New York:

