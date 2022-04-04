This Was The Most Checked-In Beer in New York State on Untappd

This Was The Most Checked-In Beer in New York State on Untappd

If you're a craft beer lover, you're probably pretty familiar with the beer-ranking smartphone app known as Untappd, but just in case you've been living under a rock, here it is in a nutshell:

Untappd connects beer enthusiasts from across the globe by displaying publicly all the different types of beers they've tried. Users "check in" with whatever beer they're consuming at the moment and their friends can see where they were and what they thought of it. The app is also helpful in tracking down hard-to-find beers that are in high demand, with up-to-the-minute info on stock. Users can also earn "badges" through the app by checking in frequently and showing an affinity for a particular style, like the "Hopped Up" badge for IPA fans.

Untappd recently released data showing what the most "checked in" beer was in each of the 50 states.

So what beer in New York topped the list, with the most check-ins?

JUICE BOMB - SLOOP BREWING CO.

New Yorkers apparently love their hops-- Sloop Brewing Co. in Fishkill won bragging rights, as their Juice Bomb IPA was the most checked-in beer in New York State.

Sloop Brewing Co. via Facebook
loading...

The low bitterness and late hopping showcase the citrusy, juicy notes of American hops. A blast of tropical aroma is followed by a resiny and balanced flavor. Juice bomb features all the aspects and nuances of full hop flavor — not just bitterness. An IPA for real hop lovers.

It's important to keep in mind that this study doesn't say that it's "the best" beer in New York, or even the "the most favorite," just that it was the most "checked in."

 

Below is the full list of checked in beers for each state:

Untappd
loading...
AlabamaBlood Orange Berliner-Weisse – Goat Island Brewing
AlaskaSolstice IPA – 49th State Brewing Company
ArizonaTower Station IPA – Mother Road Brewing Company
ArkansasLil’ Wheezy | IPA – Lost Forty Brewing
CaliforniaPliny the Elder – Russian River Brewing Company
ColoradoJuice Drop – Breckenridge Brewery
ConnecticutHeadway IPA – Counter Weight Brewing Co.
DelawareHazy-O! – Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
FloridaJai Alai – Cigar City Brewing
GeorgiaTropicália – Creature Comforts Brewing Company
HawaiiBig Swell IPA – Maui Brewing Company
IdahoProject X: Conditioned Reflex – Mother Earth Brewing Company
IllinoisAnti-Hero – Revolution Brewing Company
IndianaZombie Dust – 3 Floyds Brewing
IowaFerrari Backpack – Toppling Goliath Brewing Co.
KansasTropic Slam – Boulevard Brewing Co.
KentuckyWest Sixth IPA – West Sixth Brewing
LouisianaJucifer – Gnarly Barley Brewing
MaineThe Substance – Bissell Brothers Brewing Company
MarylandLoose Cannon – Heavy Seas Beer
MassachusettsSamuel Adams OctoberFest – Boston Beer Company
MichiganOberon Ale – Bell’s Brewery
MinnesotaFurious – Surly Brewing Company
MississippiGhost In The Machine – Parish Brewing Co.
MissouriBeer : Barrel : Time (2021) – Side Project Brewing
MontanaCold Smoke® – KettleHouse Brewing Company
NebraskaFairy Nectar IPA – Kros Strain Brewing
NevadaAtomic Duck – Able Baker Brewing Company
New HampshireIPA – Stoneface Brewing Company
New JerseyHead High – Kane Brewing Company
New Mexico7K IPA – Santa Fe Brewing Company
New YorkJuice Bomb – Sloop Brewing Co.
North CarolinaPernicious – Wicked Weed Brewing
North DakotaCHONK ‘Merica Cake – Drekker Brewing Company
OhioChristmas Ale – Great Lakes Brewing Company
OklahomaEverything Rhymes With Orange – Roughtail Brewing Company
Oregon3-Way IPA (2021) – Fort George Brewery
PennsylvaniaMad Elf – Tröegs Independent Brewing
Rhode IslandRise – Whalers Brewing Company
South CarolinaPernicious – Wicked Weed Brewing
South Dakota11th Hour IPA – Crow Peak Brewing Company
TennesseeHomestyle – Bearded Iris Brewing
TexasTraditional Lager – Yuengling Brewery
UtahJuicy New England Style Sessions IPA – Squatters Craft Beers
VermontHeady Topper – The Alchemist
VirginiaZombie Dust – 3 Floyds Brewing
WashingtonBodhizafa – Georgetown Brewing Company
West VirginiaStone Buenaveza Salt And Lime Lager – Stone Brewing
WisconsinSpotted Cow – New Glarus Brewing Company
WyomingEarned It – Snake River Brewing

17 of the Craziest New York Beer Names

The names of these New York beers are absolutely insane.

10 Breweries in Central New York You Need To Visit At Least Once

Have a little brouhaha with a locally made brew! Central New York is pretty blessed to have some amazing breweries in our back yard. Here's ten different options you need to visit at least once.

These Ten Beers are the Highest Rated in New York State

Residents of the Empire State have been cracking open these cold ones more than any others. Which beers are the highest-rated in all of New York state?
Filed Under: craft beer, ipas, juice bomb ipa, juicy ipas, new york breweries, sloop brewing, untappd
Categories: New York News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top