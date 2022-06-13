Creep Tries to Kill Kitten, But Albany Bridge Crew Saves The Day!

When a construction crew working on Dunn Memorial Bridge between Albany and Rensselaer heard a loud splash, they initially thought maybe a bird had fallen into the Hudson River. That’s what one of the machine operators on top of the span said. It wasn’t until two workers rowed out in a small boat that they discovered it wasn’t a bird, but a six-week-old kitten, thrown over the side of the bridge by some unloving dimwit driving over, as reported by News10.

The distance from driving level to the Hudson below on the Dunn measures around 70 feet – a fall distance that could be enough to kill a grown man. Fortunately, the kitten is made of some pretty tough stuff. Besides being plenty shaken up, the crew in the boat found him alive and swimming.

When the D.A. Collins crew reached out to the Dunn Bridge project’s engineer-in-charge, Tom Urban, the New York Department of Transportation supervisor knew he had to take the little guy in. When Urban came to pick the kitten up from the site, he found the cat already dried off and adored by the workers.

Now named Dunny, after the bridge he defied death on, the kitten is settling in with Urban’s family and other rescued cats taken in by Tom and his wife. He’s still taking some time to adjust, but is getting plenty of love. Dunny has also taken a new job of his own in the house – fierce hunter of dust bunnies.