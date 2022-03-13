William Hurt, Star of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat,' Dies

By JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — William Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor of "Broadcast News," "Body Heat" and "The Big Chill," has died. He was 71.

Hurt's son said in a statement that Hurt died Sunday of natural causes. He said Hurt died peacefully, among family.

Deadline first reported Hurt's death.

In a long-running career, Hurt was three times nominated for an Academy Award, winning for 1985's "Kiss of the Spider Woman."

