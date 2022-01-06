Western New York Employer Going To 32 Hour Work Week

It was announced Wednesday that D'Youville College, in Buffalo, will be moving to a 32 hour work week! This will mark the first higher education institution in the nation to to reduce the hours and keep the same pay levels.

In a press release put out by school administrators, it was noted that:

Moving toward the post-COVID era of flexible work, D’Youville has taken a different approach from the many colleges and universities offering work-from-home options, and more simply, adjusted the employee work week to be four eight-hour days without changing their pay or benefits – similar to the Thirty-Two Hour Workweek Act proposed by Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) and under review in Congress. Employees were previously working five 7.5-hour days – totaling 37.5 hours per week.

This shift in hours will benefit the staff and students at D'Youville and is on a temporary/trial basis.

Clemo continued, “We are starting with a six-month trial period, however, I’m confident the policy shift is going to improve the overall wellbeing of our employees and competitiveness of our institution.”

This is something that many European corporations have been trying and succeeding with for the last few years. Basically a four day work week that has a regular revolving schedule of days off.

D'Youville College recently opened it's doors to welcome and help Afghan refugees get on their feet here in the Buffalo and Western New York area. Not only did D'Youville offer housing, they also provided much needed items for the refugee families through partnerships with local and regional charitable organizations.

6 Items That Will Assist Afghan Refugees In Buffalo