Holidays are over, winter is closing in all around us and it is time for a little "me time" to unwind after the busiest season of the year. Here is a list of 12 great resorts just waiting for you to come and spend a "pampered" weekend at. Wine, dine, get a massage, stay in a world class resort, heck, take a book and curl up in front of a roaring fireplace. Its your time and these are among the best resorts and spas that Upstate has to offer!

Snow is Blowing; Catch a Little "Me Time" at These Upstate Luxury Resorts The holidays are in the rear view mirror and now it is time for some self-pampering. Upstate New York has a rich history of resorts and inns and some of the best are on this list. This is the A-list of resorts, all have spas and wellness centers, all have fantastic accommodations, and all offer some of the best wineing and dining you will find in the region. So from the Hudson Valley to the mountains and to western New York, we offer up 12 different superior places for you and your significant other to sneak away to and get a little "me time" and unwind from the busy holiday season.