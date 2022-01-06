You hate to see that somehow one of these went for $10,000 on eBay....if you got rid of yours.

There are some collectors that are paying that much for Corning Ware, though.The 1970s-style porcelain pots are making a come back. It all depends on what kind of pattern is on yours, though. "More rare patterns, like Wildflower - made from 1977 to 1984 - and Floral Bouquet - made from 1971 to 1975 - can fetch up to $10,000 online", according to ThatsLife.com.

Look at how high some of these prices are getting. You can search for yourself and see that the prices are STILL going up, too.

Ebay

Corning Ware is actually from Corning Glass Works, which is headquartered in Corning, NY--right in our own backyard. It was first introduced in 1958, and was pretty popular considering how groundbreaking the ceramic technology was.

Check out some more of the most valuable designs on eBay, like this one below:

eBay

