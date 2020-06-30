Eight New States Added To New York’s Travel Advisory

Governor Andrew Cuomo says eight more states meet the metrics to qualify for the Travel Advisory requiring individuals who travel to New York from those states to quarantine for 14 days.

The newly-added states are California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee.

Cuomo says all of the state have seen significant community spread.

As an increasing number of states around the country fight significant community spread, New York is taking action to maintain the precarious safety of its phased, data-driven reopening," said Cuomo.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

The full, updated list of states on the travel advisory is below:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

The governor also announced today that one-percent of Monday’s COVID-19 tests statewide were positive.

There were 13 coronavirus deaths in the state yesterday and 524 new cases.