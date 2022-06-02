Elderly Woman Falls To Death Doing Yardwork in Ulster County

An elderly woman was found dead near a creek in Ulster County after falling about 50 feet down a steep embankment.

On Wednesday, detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office reported a death investigation in the Town of Esopus.

Woman Falls Down Embankment In Town of Esopus, New York

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at around 7:30 p.m, deputies and detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on New Salem Road for the report of an elderly female who fell down an embankment near the home.

According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, the woman, identified only as an 83-year-old woman, was found at the bottom of the embankment near the edge of the Rondout Creek.

83-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At Edge of Rondout Creek in New York.

The 83-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained from her fall, police say.

The woman was doing yard work with a family member during the afternoon on Tuesday. The family member went inside to eat lunch but the 83-year-old stayed outside to keep working, officials say.

The woman was dragging a tarp with brush and leaves to the edge of the property when she lost her balance and fell approximately 50 feet down a steep embankment, a preliminary investigation from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office suggests.

When family members realized she did not come back in inside, they searched the property and found her down the embankment.

The unnamed woman was recovered and removed from the scene with the help of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office Navigation Patrol vessel M27.

