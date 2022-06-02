The white Conklin teen who allegedly drove hours to Buffalo with the express intent to kill Black people last month is to be arraigned in Erie County court June 2 following his indictment June 1 for on dozens of new charges added to the initial count of First Degree Murder.

APTOPIX Buffalo Supermarket Shooting Payton Gendron . (Photo: Erie County District Attorney's Office via AP) loading...

18-year-old Payton Gendron has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shootings of ten people at a Tops supermarket on May 14.

The teen reportedly posted on social media his intent to kill Black people, citing the conspiracy “Replacement Theory” that claims non-whites are taking over roles in society held by Caucasians.

Wednesday’s indictment added on state Domestic Terrorism and Hate Crime charges as well as counts of Attempted Murder connected to victims who survived the shooting and Using a Weapon While Committing a Felony for a total of 25 counts.

New York has no death penalty, so the Domestic Terrorism and Hate Crime charge would carry a mandatory life sentence.

Federal authorities are also looking into filing hate crime charges above the state charges.

