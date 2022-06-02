Where to Pick Freshest Strawberries in Central New York Fields

Where to Pick Freshest Strawberries in Central New York Fields

Now that June has arrived, it's almost strawberry season time in Central New York. A number of farms and berry patches are getting ready to open U-pick fields for the season.

From strawberry pie and cobbler to strawberry shortcakes and milkshakes, there are so many options for the juicy fruit. You can even freeze them to enjoy all winter long.

Here are a handful of farms in Oneida and Onondaga counties where you can pick your own for the freshest berries by mid-June.

Oneida County

Onondaga County

