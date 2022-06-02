Where to Pick Freshest Strawberries in Central New York Fields

Now that June has arrived, it's almost strawberry season time in Central New York. A number of farms and berry patches are getting ready to open U-pick fields for the season.

From strawberry pie and cobbler to strawberry shortcakes and milkshakes, there are so many options for the juicy fruit. You can even freeze them to enjoy all winter long.

Here are a handful of farms in Oneida and Onondaga counties where you can pick your own for the freshest berries by mid-June.

Oneida County

Candella's Farms - located at 9256 River Road in Marcy - (315) 736-8782

Juliano's Farm - located at 2365 State Route 5 in Utica

Mills Riverroad Farm - located at 9674 River Road in Westernville - (315) 827-4761

Savicki's Farm Market - located at 3295 State Route 12 in Clinton - (315) 737-7949

Swistak Farm - located at 6664 Greenway New London Road in Vernon - (315) 336-1251

Tasselberry Farm - located at Stop 7 Road in Westmoreland - (315) 829-2529

Onondaga County

