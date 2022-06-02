Where to Pick Freshest Strawberries in Central New York Fields
Now that June has arrived, it's almost strawberry season time in Central New York. A number of farms and berry patches are getting ready to open U-pick fields for the season.
From strawberry pie and cobbler to strawberry shortcakes and milkshakes, there are so many options for the juicy fruit. You can even freeze them to enjoy all winter long.
Here are a handful of farms in Oneida and Onondaga counties where you can pick your own for the freshest berries by mid-June.
Oneida County
- Candella's Farms - located at 9256 River Road in Marcy - (315) 736-8782
- Juliano's Farm - located at 2365 State Route 5 in Utica
- Mills Riverroad Farm - located at 9674 River Road in Westernville - (315) 827-4761
- Savicki's Farm Market - located at 3295 State Route 12 in Clinton - (315) 737-7949
- Swistak Farm - located at 6664 Greenway New London Road in Vernon - (315) 336-1251
- Tasselberry Farm - located at Stop 7 Road in Westmoreland - (315) 829-2529
Onondaga County
- Abbott Farms U-Pick Berries - located at 3275 Cold Springs Road in Baldwinsville - (315) 638-7783
- Burrell's Navarino Orchard - located at 3655 Cherry Valley Turnpike, Route 20, in Syracuse - (315) 925-4422
- Emmi Farms is- located at 1482 West Genesee Road (Route 370) in Baldwinsville - (315) 635-3987
- Hencle's Berry Patch - located at 7470 Perry Road in, Baldwinsville - (315) 638-0767
- Lelakowski's Fruit & Vegetable Stand - located at 7142 US Route 20 in Pompey - (315) 677-9547
- Reeves Farms - located at 1220 W. Genesee Road in Baldwinsville - (315)-635-3357
- Yawney Farms - located at 5831 Hamilton Road in Jordan - (315) 920-9130
