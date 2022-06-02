Incredible Investment Opportunity Up For Grabs In Central NY

You now have an incredible investment opportunity with a well known restaurant in Central New York.

The building that hosts Mario's Pizzeria in Oriskany Falls is currently listed for sale. They've been serving the most delicious pizza and Italian cuisine for the past 35 years, putting a smile on every person's face that has walked through their doors.

Mario's is NOT CLOSING

You now have a once in a lifetime investment opportunity to take advantage of. This successful and well established pizzeria could be yours. Not only will you attract loyal customers from in and around town, but also from the surrounding area as well.

The entire building is 5,000 square feet, which includes two additional store fronts. Each are run on their own independent utilities. This is a perfect opportunity for extra income, on top of what you'll make from the restaurant.

It's important to note what comes inside the property. You won't have to worry about buying any additional restaurant or dining equipment. It is all included in the sale. Your own pizzeria with everything inside to run it? Sounds like a deal waiting to happen.

In addition to the property, there is a basement to the building as well. You can access it through an overhead garage door at the back of the building. This portion of the building is currently rented out as a storage space.

This is a very unique opportunity for someone looking to start up or move their business to an ideal location in Oriskany Falls.

