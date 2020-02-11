Elevated Lead Levels Found In Drinking Water In Herkimer

Recent drinking water quality monitoring conducted by the Village of Herkimer has found elevated levels of lead in drinking water in some homes and buildings in the Village.

Herkimer is currently blending well water with its surface water to aid in corrosion control in the Village water system.

The Village will continue to sample and monitor results.

Officials say there are some steps you can take to reduce your exposure to lead in the water including running your water for 30 seconds to flush out lead and using cold water for cooking.