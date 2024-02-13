Herkimer, Richfield Springs and Boonville Get Much Need State Cash

The villages of Herkimer, Boonville, and Richfield Springs are getting much needed DRI funding from Governor Kathy Hochul and New York State.

Herkimer will receive $10 million, while Boonville and Richfield Springs will each receive $4.5 million.

Herkimer says their funding will be used to revitalize its downtown corridor and generate new opportunities for long-term growth. The Village’s DRI application—titled, The Historic Village of Herkimer A Jewel with Multiple Facets—focused on restoring the economic, commercial, cultural, and historic Main Street into a vibrant, resilient, sustainable, and thriving center of the community.

“This whole region was once a diamond in the rough,” said Governor Kathy Hochul of the Mohawk Valley region. "After losing a little of its luster amid challenging times, the area is shining once again," she added.

Herkimer's Mayor Dana Sherry said the DRI will help create an improved quality of life, new downtown living, retail, restaurants, entertainment and job opportunities.

Herkimer will begin the process of developing a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize its

downtown with planning funds from the DRI grant. A Local Planning Committee made up of municipal representatives, community leaders, and other stakeholders will lead the eﬀort, supported by a team of private sector experts and state planners. The Strategic Investment Plan will examine local assets and opportunities to identify economic development, transportation, housing, and community projects that align with each community’s vision for downtown revitalzation and that are poised for implementation.

Sherry said, this plan will also guide the investment of DRI grant funds in revitalization projects to advance the community’s vision for its downtown and leverage and expand upon the state’s $10 million investment.

“We are thrilled to have been selected for this award which comes at a

pivotal time for our Village," said Sherry. "This is our time to shine, and we are excited and proud to be able to re-energize our downtown. I am extremely grateful to Governor Hochul and Lieutenant Governor Delgado, the Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development Council, as well as everyone involved in the process for acknowledging the potential that Herkimer has for growth and revitalization.”

Sherry will appear on WIBX's Keeler Show on Wednesday morning.

Stars We Lost in 2022 See the famous icons we have had to say goodbye to in 2022, below. Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol

11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections Below are individuals with ties to the Capital Region and Upstate New York. They have been designated as some of New York's Most Wanted Fugitives and should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS.