Boonville Man Arrested on Disturbing Charges Against Children

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office and several other law enforcement agencies have reported an alarming number of serious crimes against children. Two of them in just the past two days. What is the meaning behind this? Why is this happening?

The first incident reported this week was the arrest of a 32-year-old woman on Leandra's Law Felony DWI charges following a property damage accident in the Town of Vernon. The woman, Michelle Malone, allegedly had a Blood Alcohol Content of .26 with a child in the car. Sheriff's officials say she backed into a field causing damage to her vehicle and she was arrested at the scene. Sheriff Rob Maciol says an order of protection was ordered on behalf of the 12-year-old passenger.

Photo Courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff's Office Photo Courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff's Office loading...

On Monday, the Sheriff's office reported a very disturbing arrest involving a 36-year-old man in Boonville for alleged crimes against children. Director of the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center and Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Derrick O'Meara says Robert Nagy of Boonville was arrested following an investigation into a physical altercation that took place in his home. O'Meara says,

It is alleged that during the altercation, Nagy choked two children under the age of 11, pulled one of the children’s pants down, and threatened to sexually assault the child.

As a result of the investigation, Nagy was charged with two counts of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation and four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, all misdemeanors.

O'Meara says the investigation was conducted by the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center and was lead by Rome Police Detective Eric Stevens. He was also assisted by members of the Lewis County Child Advocacy Center. Orders of Protection have been issued for all victims and Nagy posted $25,000 bail. He was released.

