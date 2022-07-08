Elon Musk Secretly Had Twins With Exec From His Company Weeks Before His Baby With Grimes Was Born: REPORT

Elon Musk reportedly welcome twins with one of his employees late last year.

Insider reports the 51-year-old Tesla CEO fathered twins with Shivon Zilis, a 36-year-old executive who works at one of his companies, in November 2021, according to court documents.

Documents reveal Musk and Zilis, who is the project director at Musk's Neuralink company, asked a Texas county court to change their babies' names so they would "have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name."

The sexes of the twins have not been revealed at this time. Additionally, their names have been redacted from the documents in order to keep the children away out of the public eye.

As of reporting, Zilis has not responded to the reports. However, Musk seemingly addressed the matter on social media Thursday (June 7).

On Twitter, he wrote he is "doing [his] best to help the underpopulation crisis," adding that "a collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."

"I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do," he shared in another tweet.

With the birth of his twins, Musk now has a total of 10 children. His oldest are a set of 18-year-old twins.

The twins' arrival came just weeks before Musk and his former partner Grimes welcomed a baby girl via a surrogate in December 2021. The pair had officially split up three months prior to the baby's birth in September.

Together, the couple now have two children together: a child named Exa Dark Sideræl and 2-year-old son X Æ A-12.