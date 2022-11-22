Donald Trump Reacts to Elon Musk Unbanning His Twitter Account

In a controversial move, Elon Musk has reinstated former president Donald Trump's Twitter account.

On Friday (Nov. 18), Twitter's new owner launched a poll on his personal Twitter account asking his followers if he should reinstate Trump's profile.

"Fascinating to watch Twitter Trump poll," Musk tweeted as over 15 million people voted in the poll. Fifty-one perfect voted yes.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk later tweeted. The Latin phrase translates to: “The voice of the people, the voice of God.”

See the poll results below:

Sure enough, Trump's profile has since reappeared on the platform, including 59,000 of his past tweets.

During a video speech which aired at a Republican Jewish conference in Las Vegas Saturday (Nov. 19), Trump addressed the reinstatement, noting he's noticed “a lot of problems at Twitter.”

"I hear we’re getting a big vote to also go back on Twitter. I don’t see it because I don’t see any reason for it. It may make it, it may not make it," Trump said.

Trump also reacted to the news on his far-right platform, Truth Social.

"Vote now with positivity, but don’t worry, we aren’t going anywhere. Truth Social is special!" he posted.

Trump was banned from Twitter in 2021 after he enticed his followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 following President Joe Biden's election win. Five people died as a result of the attack.