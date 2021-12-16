Oswego City Schools on Emergency Shutdown Next Week
Schools in Oswego County will be remote next week as an emergency shutdown takes effect in the district.
In a letter to families Superintendent Mathis Calvin, III says, "I am writing to share that due to a high number of staffing shortages (transportation, instructional, and non-instructional staff) and a rise in COVID-19 cases (60 cases since Sunday of this week) and quarantines (75 current quarantines with additional pending cases so far this week) across the district, we will unfortunately be transitioning to remote – virtual instruction beginning this Friday, December 17, 2021, until Thursday, December 23, 2021..."
The virtual learning schedules for elementary and secondary schools will, the Superintendent says, "mirror the schedules used each day in (the) schools.
Meals will be sent home with students on Friday afternoon. Additional meals are available through the school and can be picked up in the parking lot of Oswego Middle School. Parents who need meals delivered will have to fill out a form.
The school district has a comprehensive reopening plan which lists specific information on class schedules, meals, extracurricular clubs, and sports. Sports scheduled from December 20 through 26 will be rescheduled. Clubs will meet remotely beginning tomorrow, December 17. All concerts, to include those by the OHS Choral Concert, OHS Orchestra, and OHS Jazz Band Concert) will be virtual. The Superintendent says, "In the near future, the district will be working with our music department on sharing these virtual concerts with our entire community."
The district anticipates reopening on December 27, 2021, but will keep families apprised of any developments.