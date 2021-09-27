Enjoy The Tastes Of Fall At The Saratoga Hard Cider And Doughnut Fest

If your favorite part of fall leans more apple flavors, you'll enjoy the Saratoga Hard Cider And Doughnut Fest.

This event is described as "Part Bar Hop, Part Sweet Celebration." It's a part bar from the standpoint that it features 8 bars and restaurants. It's part sweet clearly because of the hard cider, hard seltzer, and the 1,000 free delicious doughnuts.

The event is being held on Saturday, October 9th from 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM at the Night Owl Saratoga in Saratoga Springs. You can buy tickets online of course.

Here's a look at the free doughnut menu:

Sugar Daddy

Sap Sucker

The Cappuccino

Glazer

German Chocolate

Pear

Apple Cider Glazed

According to Event Brite, registration will run 3:00-5:00 PM only for the event.

Tickets are required. Tickets guarantee you entry into event, access to drink specials & (2) free doughnuts, they do NOT include free drinks. Due to limited capacity tickets are non-refundable. Full covid19 updates can be found on our ticketing page. This event is reserved at all venues specifically for ticket holders to enjoy specials from 3:00-8:00PM."

Trick Or Treat Yourself With Fall Drinks at Utica Coffee Roasting

Each season, Utica Coffee Roasting Company gets pretty creative with its menu. Now that fall is here, you can trick (or treat) yourself to something different.

Utica Coffee has the typical fall beverages that you know and love - but they also have fun, unique twists on some of those beverages as well. If your morning coffee sets the tone for your entire day, these are some great options to do so.

You can read more here.

Where To Buy Fresh Apple Cider Within 100 Miles Of The Utica Rome Area- A - Z List Looking for some fresh Apple Cider across the Central New York and Mohawk Valley? There are quite a few places to choose from within 100 miles of the Utica and Rome area.

We organized them from A - Z for you to check out. Here's that list:

32 Unique Pumpkin Patches To Check Out This Fall Across New York State Across New York State, there are plenty of amazing pumpkin patches and farms to check out. Here's a look at 32 unique ones to schedule a fall visit too in alphabetical order: