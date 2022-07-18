New Country Artist Making New York State Fair Debut This Summer
A fifth country concert has been added to the ever-growing lineup of entertainment at the New York State Fair this summer.
ERNEST
Rising country artist ERNEST will make his debut at the fair with a 6 PM show Sunday, September 4 on the Chevy Court stage.
“We love to see new artists make their debuts at the Fair," said State Fair interim Director Sean Hennessey. "ERNEST has written songs for stars such as Kane Brown, Chris Lane, and Sam Hunt and now he’s on tour performing his own compositions. He’s a talent to watch and I know this will be a terrific night of music.”
ERNEST released his full-length debut album earlier this year called 'Flower Shops: The Album,' which The Tennessean named one of “The Best Albums of 2022 So Far.”
Big & Rich
Big & Rich are inviting New Yorkers to raise a glass when they bring their “Peace, Love and Happy Hour” tour to the New York State Fair. The duo will play at the Chevy Court stage at 6 PM on Tuesday, August 30 for the third time.
Cowboy Troy Too
Cowboy Troy, a country rapper who likes to 'play chicken with the train,' and has collaborated with Big & Rich on many of their biggest hits, will join the duo as a featured artist during the show.
Riley Green
Riley Green will make his debut at the fair on Thursday, September 1. He'll perform his hits “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” and "There Was This Girl when he takes the Chevy Park stage at 8 PM.
Niko Moon
Niko Moon will also make his New York State Fair debut on Friday, August 26 at 6 PM on the Chevy Court stage. His song, “Good Time,” hit number 1 on the Billboard country music charts and spent nearly half of 2021 on the top 40 pop music charts.
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen was the first country act to be announced for the 2022 fair. Although it's Moon's first trip to the NYS Fair, it's a return trip for Allen who performed in 2019.
Allen takes the Chevy Court stage at 6 PM on opening day, Wednesday, August 24. All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission.
Chevy Court Concerts
Jimmie Allen, 6 PM August 24, Chevy Court stage
Great White, 6 PM August 25, Chevy Court stage
Niko Moon, 6 PM August 26, Chevy Court stage
Tesla, 6 PM August 27, Chevy Court stage
Big & Rich, 6 PM August 30, Chevy Court stage
38 Special, 6 PM August 31, Chevy Court stage
Alex Miller, 6 PM September 1, Chevy Court stage
Tai Verges, 1 PM September 2, Chevy Court stage
Gin Blossoms, 6 PM September 2, Chevy Court stage
Night Ranger, 4 PM September 5, Chevy Court stage
Chevy Park Concerts
Chevelle, 8 PM August 24, Chevy Park stage
The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 PM August 25, Chevy Park stage
TLC, 8 PM August 26, Chevy Park stage
Foreigner, 8 PM August 28, Chevy Park stage
Boyz II Men, 8 PM August 29, Chevy Park stage
Boy George & Culture Club, 8 PM August 30, Chevy Park stage
Nelly, 8 PM August 31, Chevy Park stage
Riley Green, 8 PM September 1, Chevy Park stage
24KGoldn, 8 PM September 2, Chevy Park stage
COIN, 2 PM September 3, Chevy Park stage
Dropkick Murphys, 8 PM September 3, Chevy Park stage
City Girls, 8 PM September 4, Chevy Park stage
All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission.
The New York State Fair runs from August 24 to September 5, 2022. Get all the details including how to become a vendor at NYSFair.ny.gov.
