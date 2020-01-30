Ex-Judge Investigated for Making ‘Abusive’ Demands to Staff

Former New York Supreme Court Justice Matthew Rosenbaum has agreed to never run for judicial offie again after a watchdog agency found he had allegedly harassed court staff and made “abusive” demands. A release states Rosenbaum reached an agreement with the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct in which he did not admit to misconduct but said he will not seek another judgeship. The release says investigators were looking into a complaint against Rosenbaum that alleged he made inappropriate and sometimes “abusive” demands to his court staff and directly or indirectly conveyed that their jobs relied on submitting to those demands from 2005 to 2019.