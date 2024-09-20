It's the holiday season and we're featuring some unique holiday recipes that you might want to try from our 'home cook' series. The first installment features the wife of WIBX's Bill Keeler, Alison and her amazing "Salty Caramel Apple Pie." This is a pie that's a bit involved, but an awesome addition to any fall or winter dinner menu.

For the sweet and salty caramel apple filling, you’ll need:

My favorite homemade Salted Caramel Sauce (You can use store-bought in a pinch, but this homemade version is so much better!)

Tart, crisp apples that have been peeled, cored, and sliced thinly to about 1/8-inch thick (I used a mix of Granny Smith, Fuji, and Honeycrisp apples, but you can use whichever you prefer. Just avoid mushy apples, like Red Delicious, as they’ll fall apart when baking.)

Fresh-squeezed lemon juice (or store-bought, if needed)

White, granulated sugar

All-purpose flour (sifted, if possible)

Ground cinnamon

Ground allspice

Ground nutmeg

For the flakey pie crust, you’ll need:

All-purpose flour (sifted, if time allows)

White granulated sugar

Salt (kosher or sea salt)

Unsalted butter (chilled and cut into 1/4-inch slices)

Vegetable shortening (chilled and sliced into 4 pieces)

Ice water

And my secret ingredient — ice cold vodka

And for the egg wash, all you’ll need is a lightly beaten egg and some coarse sugar. This makes the top of the pie crust golden brown and slightly sweet.

WATCH THE EPISODE HERE: