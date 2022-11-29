A former police officer who has worked for at least four Upstate New York law enforcement agencies finds himself on the wrong-end of a booking photo amid allegations of sexual misconduct during a DWI stop.

Kristofor O'Rourke pleaded not guilty to charges of Criminal Sexual Act in the third-degree and Official Misconduct stemming for an incident in July of this year where O'Rourke, then employed by the Geneseo Police Department, is accused of threatening to take a woman to jail unless she complied with his sexual request, as reported by FingerLakesDailyNews.com:

While working for the Geneseo Police Department on July 1st, 29-year-old Kristofor O’Rourke arrested a woman for aggravated DWI. Investigators allege that O’Rourke later engaged in improper sexual misconduct with the woman. He is accused of having oral sex with the woman without her consent and threatening to take her to jail if she failed to comply.

O'Rourke, who most recently worked for the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, was fired just last week amid a separate investigation. The 29-year-old O'Rourke had left the Geneseo PD earlier this year to take a position as a sheriff's deputy with Tomkins County. However, he faced a separate misconduct allegation not long after becoming a sheriff's deputy.

Kristofor O'Rourke booking photo via New York State Police Kristofor O'Rourke booking photo via New York State Police loading...

It's alleged that, O'Rourke, while on-duty, used inappropriate language of a sexual nature while speaking to a member of the public, something later substantiated by investigators, the Sheriff's Office said.

459908461 Getty Images/Thinkstock loading...

Sheriff Derek Osborne released this statement regarding his termination:

On November 21, 2022, based on the investigation, Sheriff Osborne terminated O'Rourke due to improper conduct as defined in 9 NYCRR 6056.2(h)(1). The findings of the investigation and the termination for cause was immediately reported to the Division of Criminal Justice Services so O’Rourke’s police officer certification would be permanently invalidated preventing him from working for another law enforcement agency in the future.

The Tompkins County District Attorney was also consulted by my Office, and it was determined that the conduct did not rise to the level of a criminal charge. The Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing other cases O’Rourke was involved in during his time at the Sheriff’s Office.

While that incident did not rise to level of charges, investigators are now asking anyone who may have had an inappropriate interaction with O'Rourke to come forward to share their story.

In addition to his time with Tompkins County and Geneseo PD, O'Rourke had also spent time as a cop with Watkins Glen PD and the Mt. Morris Police Department.

What Restaurants Are Being Added to New York State Thruway Rest Stops? These restaurants are being added along rest stops on the New York State Thruway. Are you excited?

From A to Z: Utica Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants here in Utica that you need to try at least once.

Take A Look at The Menu: LODED - Syracuse, NY Here's a look at the menu of Syracuse's newest hot spot. Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. on 4/30/21 and 5/1/21. Starting May 4: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays.

10 Summertime Restaurants In The Utica and Rome Area That Deserve Way More Credit The warmer weather is on the way for the Utica and Rome area of Central New York. That means enjoying amazing summertime foods and drinks. Are you ready? Here are 10 summertime restaurants in Central New York that deserve way more credit:

