Feds File Charges Against Man Who Fled Police Stop In July

GENESEO, N.Y. (AP) — Federal authorities say they've charged a North Carolina man believed to be still on the run after pulling a gun on a New York police officer three weeks ago.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Rochester on Tuesday charged 49-year-old David Clyde Morgan, of Wilmington, with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The charges were filed the same day officials in Livingston County released police dash camera video of the July 18 encounter with Morgan.

Authorities say a Geneseo police officer fired once at Morgan after he pointed a handgun at the officer after being pulled over on a rural road. Morgan and his girlfriend, Sandra Brown, then fled into a nearby cornfield. She was caught soon afterward. Morgan escaped despite extensive police searches.