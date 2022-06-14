Check Out Five Adorable (and Exotic) Animals You Can Own In Upstate New York
It should come as no surprise that most all exotic animals are regulated by the Department of Conservation but it may come as a surprise that several animals you probably wouldn't be allowed to be owned as pets actually are!
Several animals are illegal to own in more states than they are legal and among those animals are animals that belong to the families of bears, primates, big cats, canids (jackal, wolf, fox, etc.), and venomous and large reptiles (crocodilians, large constrictor snakes, large monitor lizards, etc.).
If the thought of owning a dog or a cat or a parakeet sounds nice and all but you’re looking for an animal that’s a little more exotic to call yourself the owner of, there are five absolutely adorable and exotic animals that appear to be completely legal to own in Upstate New York, although you might want to check your local ordinance laws to be absolutely sure.
By the way, if you live in New York and were hoping to call yourself the proud owner of any animal listed among the illegal, it’s not going to happen – with one exception. Read on to find out which animal is part of the exception and the cool reason why!
Five Exotic Pets That You Can Own in Upstate New York
