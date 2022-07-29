How To Protect Yourself After Winning the Lottery Jackpot

The jackpot for tomorrow's Mega Millions drawing has hit $1.02 billion dollars which means if you win it, you won't ever have to worry about money issues or being able to afford a thing again, right?

Wrong. Definitely wrong.

Sure, with some good money management and investing you could live out your days comfortably and perhaps even leave a decent amount of money to your children and their children. However, you also have to remember that life as you know it will change in ways you can't even begin to imagine right now.

The vultures will come out.

People who never gave you a second glance will be cozying up to you, pretending to be your best friend with the hope of getting a piece of the pie. People who know intimate things about you will drop hints that they may "accidentally" share your story if you can't give them "just a little bit of money."

There are some ways that you can protect yourself though. You won't be able to stop all of the attention or all of the negative side effects of becoming a billionaire overnight but you can lesson the blows and also, if you use some sound financial advice from the experts, you can make sure that your winnings will last for the rest of your life.

How To Protect Yourself And Your Money If You Win The Lottery Whether you've recently won the lottery (or are planning to!), there are some things you should do right away to protect not only yourself but also your money.