New York State Ranks #3 In America On This Very Harsh List

Let's face it: we all have our own feelings about where we live. New York State, some would argue, is one of the worst places to live. (YET, we still choose to live here for whatever reason.) And truly, there's no denying that some here in our area really hate it.

It's actually safe to say that New York ranks pretty high on the "Most Hated States" list. Zippia came out with research called "The Most (and Least) Hated States, According To It's Neighbors And People Who Live There." The results, are in fact, not shocking.

New York clocks in on the list at #3. But how was this determined?

The team at Zippia used the following metrics:

The percent of residents who say the state is the “worst possible state to live in”

The states with the biggest decrease in population

Nationwide, the number of other states who say they hate a state the most

So, does the #3 result seem on par? Yup.

Here's the metrics that they pulled for the Empire State:

Population Decrease: -0.45%

% Of Residents Who Say It’s Worst State: 12%

States That Hate It: 1

Curious what state is the one that absolutely hates us? It definitely makes sense - those who live in Massachusetts. They don't call them Mass-holes for nothing after all...

How do you feel about living in New York? I mean to be honest, I don't find it THAT horrible. And, the way I think about it is this: You. Can. Always. Leave. Don't like it here? Find somewhere new to live. Seems easy enough to me?

If you wanted to move to any other state, where would you choose any why? Let us know inside our station app.

