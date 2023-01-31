9 Of The Most Expensive Steakhouses In New York State

Valentine's Day is not too far away. If you want to splurge on an amazing meal and you are a meat and potatoes fanatic, you'll definitely enjoy a delicious steak at one of these steakhouses around the state. The list includes some of the most expensive, but high-quality steaks, from restaurants across New York. Be sure to get your reservation in early!

1. Old Homestead Steakhouse - 4.1 Stars

56 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011

Reserve your table by calling 212.242.9040

It is well-known for its Japanese Wagyu “A5+” steak.

Local Guide Julia Gometz raved about her first visit to Old Homestead in her 5-star review on Google,

First time there. Amazing ambience. So romantic but we also saw a father and son who just came for the steak. Frank Sinatra music. Great wine. We had the garlic bread, house salad, steak, creamed spinach and asparagus. Everything was delicious. Excellent service. The best creamed spinach ever.

You can view Old Homestead's full menu here.

2. Hutch's - 4.6 Stars

1375 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, 14209

At Hutch's, the most expensive steak you can order is the 18-ounce Bone-In Tenderloin accompanied by whipped potatoes, herb compound butter for $84.

Google Local Guide, E Giardina left a 5-star review,

Food was fantastic but most importantly the service was impeccable. I always say make sure your servant towel is bigger than your ego! Blessings 🇺🇲 #ICare #GOYAinc

Fellow Local Guide Salah Abdelhadi, who also left a 5-star review of Hutch's said,

Food and service were unreal. Food options and quality were fantastic! Server was really attentive and nice. Can't wait to head back

You can find the full food menu for Hutch's here.

3. 677 Prime - 4.6 Stars

677 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207

677 Prime offers two Wagyu options, the most costly steaks on its menu. First, there is the 6 ounce A5 Japanese Wagyu Filet for $179. Or, you can go really big-budget and order the 28 oz. Westholme Australian Wagyu Beef Porterhouse for $255.

Local Guide Mary Lucius left a 4-star Google review, he said the food was perfect, but gave honest feedback about the service,

Right off the bat they ask for 8.00 valet parking upfront. This was a 1st time to ask before service was over. The valet staff although was very nice. Seated by a very nice employee. The table was set very nicely. My courses include Canadian cold water lobster, shrimp cocktail, 7 Oz filet,baked potato, coconut pie.Food presentation was excellent.Food was cooked to perfection. 4 stars given for service. Jarrod? waiter was inattentive. Had to wait 15 minutes for tea,had to ask for salt and pepper. The busboy really deserved the tip.He was outstanding and very helpful.

677 Prime's food menu is available here.

4. TS Steakhouse at Turning Stone Resort Casino - 4.5 Stars

5218 Patrick Rd, Verona, NY 13478

TS Steakhouse is so expensive they don't list their prices on the menu, lol. But just know that it will be on the higher end of the average person's budget. They offer an 8-ounce Filet Mignon, 20-ounce Bone-In Rib-eye, 26-ounce T-Bone, 16-ounce Prime Rib (As Available) and a 16-ounce NY Strip.

Chris Guitars, a Goole Local Guide, left a 5-star review praising TS Steakhouse's service and cuisine,

Impeccable service. Wonderful atmosphere. Great food. Our waiter was an older gent named John. He's one of the best I've had at any 5-star restaurant. Highly recommend this place for a fine meal.

The full food menu can be viewed here.

5. Babbo Ristorante e Enoteca - 4.3 Stars

110 Waverly Pl, New York, NY 10011

The Grilled Porterhouse for Two is $180 at Babbo and is accompanied by Fingerling Potatoes and Tuscan "Intingolo."

Google Local Guide Gillian Fraser, who left a 4-star review of Babbo, raved about the food, but said the service could be improved with a smile,

Babbo is always one of the first restaurants we book when we know we're travelling to NYC. The food is delicious, so flavourful and the portions are very reasonable. I love the ambiance of the space. We have dined both upstairs and on the main level, I definitely prefer the upstairs seating, it's much more intimate. Unfortunately during our most recent dining experience, the service wasn't as great as it usually is. Our server was very snooty, not friendly or personable at all. I don't think he smiled once. The wine list is extensive beyond believe, thank god for their sommelier, he was fantastic and very helpful. He can certainly provide good guidance throughout the list. Items ordered:

- Warm Tripe "alla Parmigiana"

- Prime Beef Strip Loin Warm Carpaccio

- Buffalo Mozzarella

- Black Sea Bass

- Grilled Porterhouse for Two

- Olive Oil Cake and Gelato

- Black & White Coppetta

You can see Babbo's menu here.

6. Ruth's Chris Steak House - 4.4 Stars

670 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591

Ruth's Chris is another steakhouse that doesn't list its prices on its online menu.

Not only is this special type of steak a marvel to look at, it is absolutely delicious. A sophisticated, upscale variety - a properly cooked and presented tomahawk is truly a sight to behold, and will have your mouth watering while delighting your taste buds.

Local Guide Luis Rivera left a 4-star Google review,

First time and definitely not the last. Service was excellent our waiter Frank was great. Made it special for my wife as we were having dinner for her birthday. The steak was cooked to perfection. The sides were amazing. The creamed spinach, sweet potato casserole and mash potatoes were great.

Fellow Local Guide Mari Arr suggested in her 5-star review that the front desk could be more welcoming, but overall it was a great experience,

Front desk could be a little bit more polite it's older gentleman seems a little bit overwhelmed not so welcoming. But once you're inside the manager very friendly walking you to the table I'll server can't remember her name was wonderful The portions are definitely to share. The food was delicious there was not one dish that was not delicious. There was eight of us who shared multiple appetizers to crab cakes or to die for mushrooms cooked to perfection. The steaks were a little bit on the bland side but soft tender and all the other dishes were perfect. Definitely pricey but worth it for special occasions. Definitely recommend.

7. Tournedos Steakhouse - 4.4 Stars

26 Broadway, Rochester, NY 14607

It offers an A5 Japanese Wagyu Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture - 100% Tajima Cattle 4 ounce Beef Tenderloin with Ponzu Sauce and paired with a Nigori Sake for $136. For about half of that, you could get Wagyu Strip Steak (Regular Cut) for $72.

Linda Clark, who celebrated her birthday at Tournedos, left a 5-star Google review about her experience,

It had been quite a while since I'd been there. No disappointments with any of our steaks. I had a New York strip, my husband got the "petite" bone-in rib eye and my birthday boy got the porterhouse. We shared sides - asparagus cooked just right - not hard and chewy but full if flavor and not overcooked; buttery mashed potatoes and mushrooms. Too much fine dining to even look at the very well appointed dessert tray!

View Tournedos full menu here.

8. Buffalo Chophouse - 4.5 Stars

282 Franklin St Buffalo, NY 14202

Buffalo Chophouse offers a reasonably priced 32-ounce Bone-In Ribeye for just $74. Compared to $350 for a Wagyu steak, $74 is a bargain.

Google Local Guide Sarah Lee highly recommends it in her 5-star Google review,

Amazing place for a special dinner. My husband highly recommends the lamb chops and I can vouch for the superbly dry-aged fillet. Excellent service by staff, especially our awesome waitress who provided recommendations helpfully. Drinks (both wine and cocktails) were beautifully balanced (try The Gentleman Fig!!!). Love the atmosphere and location. Yes, it is expensive, but it is fine dining. Worth every penny!!!

You can see the full menu here.

9. Doma Land + Sea - 4.6 Stars

490 Chestnut St, Cedarhurst, NY 11516

It offers a Tomahawk for Two served with Roasted Vegetables, Chimichurri Au Jus and Bearnaise Sauce for $215. While Doma doesn't offer a Wagyu steak, it does have a Wagyu burger for $55.

Google Local Guide Boaz Sed left a 5-star review about his first experience at Doma Land + Sea,

It was my first time. Beautiful restaurant I went for a birthday party. Was a great time. The food is delicious and a lot of great variety...It's on the more pricey side. Recommend going for dates and professional dinners. I like the sushi 🍣 came out very quick and the steaks were awesome. The desert was also delicious I wish they had the cotton candy to try it out. A must try and a new favorite.

View the full menu here.

