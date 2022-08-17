Ezra Miller Begins Treatment For ‘Mental Health Issues’

Last week, it was reported that Warner Bros. was planning for three potential outcomes for its mega-budget movie of The Flash based on what happened to its controversial star, Ezra Miller. Option one: Miller, who was recently charged with a burglary in Vermont, could seek professional help, get their act together, and the movie could be released as planned. Option two: The Flash gets released but, if Miller didn’t find a way to stay out of trouble, they would have essentially been removed from the film’s publicity and would have likely been replaced as the Flash in any future projects involving the character. And option three: Had Miller’s legal troubles worsened even further, Warner Bros.might have shelved the $200 million movie shelved entirely.

A few days later, and Miller has released a statement, claiming they are now seeking “ongoing treatment” for “complex mental health issues.” It reads:

Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.

Miller, who previously played the Flash in Justice League, has repeatedly attracted negative attention in recent months. They were arrested several times over multiple incidents in Hawaii. There was also the weird Instagram post where Miller seemingly threatened a branch of the KKK. In a separate incident, the parents of a young woman asked for a protective order against Miller because of their allegedly inappropriate relationship with their daughter. Then in June, Rolling Stone reported that Miller was living on a farm in Vermont with a woman and her three children, allegedly in a home with “unattended guns strewn around” and “frequent and heavy marijuana use in front of the children, with little concern about proper ventilation.”

After multiple Covid-related delays, The Flash is currently scheduled for release on June 23, 2023.

