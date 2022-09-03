DC FanDome Won’t Return in 2022

DC’s FanDome online event isn’t going to happen this year. Fans were a little bit surprised, and maybe even a little shocked, after coming to rely on it throughout the pandemic as the place they could go to get all the upcoming DC news. The thing is though, that’s not really necessary anymore. DC had multiple panels at San Diego Comic-Con and appeared at tons of other cons. They’ve pretty much done away with the need for any big DC-specific conference.

It’s completely understandable that people would want something like DC FanDome. It's like a Nintendo Direct or Star Wars Celebration for Superman and Batman and the rest. Rather than picking up all their news from various articles or waiting for multiple events a year, DC fans could just get all their DC news in one significant drop.

Fans have speculated as to why exactly DC is dropping the event, and it seems pretty clear that it’s because in-person events have returned to near pre-pandemic levels. Some people have wondered if it has anything to do with the recent merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery, but that’s likely not the case. In fact, Warner Brothers. Discovery made a statement explaining exactly why they wouldn’t be moving forward with the event this year. They spoke with Popverse, to say:

With the return of in-person events, Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to be able to engage with our fans live at numerous comic-cons around the world and will not be scheduling DC FanDome for 2022.

It makes sense to be nervous, considering the company has cut roughly 14 percent of the staff from HBO Max and the company’s Batgirl was canceled after it had mostly been completely. The company is doing away with HBO Max in its current form very soon to institute a new streaming service that combines Discovery Plus and HBO Max content. Every transition like this has its growing pains, and it seems that Warner Bros. Discovery is still trying its best to work things out.

DC Comics That Can’t Become DC Movies These popular DC Comics titles can never get their own DC movies. (Sorry.)