‘Pennyworth’ Gets a New Title For Third Season

Pennyworth has had quite a journey. It started on the cable channel Epix for its first two seasons, and now is shifting over to HBO Max for its upcoming third season. And it’s getting a new title to better reflect the show’s subject. Henceforth it’s Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler. Just in case you thought it was just a show about the value of a penny. It is not! It’s about the origins of Batman’s butler.

The show stars Jack Bannon as the young Alfred fighting to protect England, and also features the young Thomas and Martha Wayne, Batman’s parents, played by Ben Aldridge and Emma Paetz. Here’s the new trailer for the upcoming third season (which, again, is about the origin of Batman’s butler):

Here is the show’s official synopsis:

The DC origin series PENNYWORTH: THE ORIGIN OF BATMAN’S BUTLER follows Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier, who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and his wife Martha (Emma Paetz), before they become Bruce Wayne’s parents. Season three of the psychological thriller begins after a five-year time jump: the civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse – ushering in a new age of Super Heroes and Supervillains.

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler Season 3 premieres in October on HBO Max. The previous two seasons are currently available to stream on HBO Max as well.

