After an almost non-existent summer the leaves are already changing. For some this is terrible news but for others the fun has only begun.

Leaf Peepers everywhere are looking forward to make the trip up north or to their other favorite viewing spots to take in the beautiful colors of the landscapes in yellow, orange and red.

One of the most difficult aspects of viewing fall foliage is deciding when the best time is to go. A new website is offering a great service to help peepers track the foliage forecast. The tool allows for better tracking of the changing colors so that you can catch the peak colors at the right time.

The Fall Foliage Map is available through the Smoky Mountains National Park website. Simply go to https://smokymountains.com/fall-foliage-map/. The map allows you to drag the bar underneath the map to different dates so that you can see what colors will be most prevalent to your taste. It's easy to use and will definitely give you a good idea of when to mark the calendar for your trip up north.