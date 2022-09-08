Everyone knows who "The Beatles" are. Soon, one of their former members is bringing a statue here to encourage "Peace & Love."

It doesn't matter which genre of music you normally have on in your car or your office. If you've lived in the last 60 years, you know who "The Beatles" are. You know what they've done and what they stand for.

Peace & love are two of those things, and soon they're going to give Western New York a place to go to reflect on that and how to make the world a better place.

Ringo Starr was the drummer from the famed band "The Beatles." He's designed and created a statue that he calls the "Peace and Love Statue." It was created from a cast of Ringo's own hand with two fingers extended to display the "peace" sign. It's almost 8 1/2 feet tall, it weighs around 800 pounds, and soon it will be making it's way to Western New York.

The original is situated in Beverly Hills, California, but the goal is to place multiple sculptures in cities all over the world. According to a recent press release, Western New York has been announced as the site to the very first two.

The first one will be on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor and the second on Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls. They are still in negotiations of specific permanent locations.

"While the world deals with challenges and strife, together we have the ability to share the priceless message of Peace and Love through our examples and our actions." - ringopeaceandlove.com

If you'd like to see it first hand, the sculpture will be unveiled at the Music is Art Festival located inside Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson Street, Buffalo, NY, on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

