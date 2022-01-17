Famous Ice Volcano Growing in New York State Park

New York's famous ice volcano is starting to form in the Grand Canyon of the East. See the magical fountain that's been creating a volcano made of ice for more than 150 years.

Inside Letchworth State Park there's a fountain in front of the Glen Iris Inn. It's been spraying water 365 days a year since 1860. Once the weather turns cold, the water turns to ice, creating a magical ice volcano people travel from miles around to see.

The size of the volcano varies from year to year depending on how low the temperatures get. In 2015, New York experienced an extended deep freeze, creating a volcano that reached 50 feet tall.

The weather has been cold enough in Central New York recently for the ice volcano to start forming.

If you plan to see it, please remember to be safe. Stay off the ice formation and surrounding frozen water around the pond. It's usually roped off to keep everyone at a safe distance but still close enough to take pictures or selfies.

While you're at Letchworth State Park enjoy everything else Mother Nature has to offer. You can go cross country skiing on groomed trails, sledding on the famous hill near the Humphrey Nature Center, or hiking through the snow-covered mountains, past beautiful falls, including Taughannock Falls, the highest single-drop waterfall east of the Rocky Mountains. A sight to see in the winter.

The best way to access the falls area inside Letchworth State Park is through the Castile gate near 6787 Denton Corners Road.

