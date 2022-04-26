Soar Through The Sky At This New York State Hot Air Balloon Festival

If you've always wanted to ride in a hot air balloon over the skies of New York State, you'll want to take full advantage of the 2022 Red, White and Blue Balloon Rally.

The Red, White and Blue Balloon Rally will take place Friday May 27th at 6:30PM, Saturday and Sunday May 28th and May 29th 6:00AM - 6:30PM, and Monday May 30th 6:00AM at Letchworth State Park (Genesee).

Six massed balloon flights, launching from Archery Field near the Castile Entrance, weather permitting. (Friends of Letchworth fundraiser food/souvenir stand on weekend afternoons)"

Check out some amazing hot air balloon ride photos across New York State below.

Balloons Over Letchworth

Did you know that Balloons Over Letchworth is a whole season long activity:

Balloons Over Letchworth offers spectacular hot-air balloon rides over Letchworth State Park. We are the exclusive operator within the Park."

Also, it's always a surprise sometimes where the balloons will land. One person had a great experience on TripAdvisor:

We were in the air a good 45 minutes before we finally landed in this guys backyard. His family came out along with some cute dogs. He gave us coffee and even let some of the ladies pick some veggies from his garden. We offered them some wine as we toasted our safe trip as the crew that followed us deflated the ballon and rolled it back up.

Here's a look at times they fly, weather pending obviously:

Morning (Sunrise) Flights

Oct – Dec After 5:00am 7:00am

May – Aug After 4:30am 6:00am

September After 5:00am 6:30am

Jan – Apr After 5:00am 7:00am Evening (Sunset) Flights

January 1:00pm 2:30pm

February 1:30pm 3:30pm

March 3:00pm 5:00pm

April 3:00pm 5:30pm

May 3:00pm 6:00pm

June – July 3:00pm 6:30pm

August 3:00pm 6:00pm

Sept 1-15 3:00pm 5:30pm

Sept 15-30 3:00pm 5:00pm

Oct 1-20 2:30pm 4:30pm

Oct 21-31 2:30pm 4:00pm

Nov – Dec 1:00pm 2:30pm

You can learn more online here.

Check Out Balloons Over Letchworth Did you know that Balloons Over Letchworth is a whole season long activity:

Balloons Over Letchworth offers spectacular hot-air balloon rides over Letchworth State Park. We are the exclusive operator within the Park."

Here's a look at some amazing photos they have on their Facebook page:

7 Of New York State's Most Iconic Natural Landmarks We are extremely lucky in New York State that there are several iconic natural landmarks. We wanted to highlight 7 of New York's natural wonders. Check out our list below.

Here's Ten Countries You Can Travel To Within New York State Have you ever been to any of these "countries" in New York? Let us know inside our station app and tell us which one is your favorite.

