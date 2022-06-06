What famous people allegedly own homes in Upstate New York? Maybe you know some on this, and others you didn't know.

We turned to Reddit to ask this simple question, and here's what the internet provided as answers. Keep in mind, some we can confirm, others allegedly own, or owned, homes in Upstate New York:

Squeaky Fromme

Lynette Alice "Squeaky" Fromme was a member of the Manson family, a cult led by Charles Manson. According to rumors, she lives in Marcy New York.

Though not involved in the Tate–LaBianca murders for which the Manson family is best known, she attempted to assassinate President Gerald Ford in 1975. For that crime, she was sentenced to life in prison.She was paroled from prison on August 14, 2009, after serving approximately 34 years. She published a book about her life in 2018.

You can watch this interview with her with Oxygen on YouTube.

Derek Jeter

At an interview at Hamilton College back in 2014, former baseball player Derek Jeter sparked rumors he purchased a house on Skaneateles Lake.

Retired Yankee Derek Jeter has bought a lake house four hours outside the city in the tony upstate (and hard-to-pronounce) enclave of Skaneateles, sources tell Page Six."

There is no word where exactly the home is located.

Bill Pullman

Bill Pullman has starred in several major films, including Independence Day, Spaceballs, and While You Were Sleeping. He grew up in Hornell New York, and unfortunately that home burned down back in 2020:

The childhood home of actor and Hornell native Bill Pullman burned to the ground"

Aside from his theater and television work, he currently serves on the Board of Trustees for Alfred University in western New York.

Adrian Brody

Adrian Brody owns an amazing old castle in Cleveland, New York. This is in Oneida County, just a few miles North of Oneida Lake. He's know to bring his boat on the water often:

It may be the most unusual structure in central New York. And it was built by a man from Rome. The Stone Barn Castle, on Elpis Road–which started life as a unique and unusual cow barn — has been used as a nightclub, an amusement park, an antiques shop, a museum, and, today, the mansion of a movie star."

At the time, Brody bought the castle to surprise his girlfriend.

Kelsey Grammer

Not only does Kelsey Grammer own a taproom in the Catskills, he allegedly owns a home in New Kingston, near Margaretville:

Grammer has owned a country home in the tiny enclave of Margaretville for awhile, according to one local, and has been spotted strolling the village streets with his current wife."

Others have seen him at one of the local bazaars in Delhi.

Tom Cruise

According to online rumors, Tom Cruise has a house in Massena. We are unable to find anything to verify that.

Tom Selleck

Some years ago Tom Selleck had a place in Hurley on Dewitt Mills Road between Lucas Avenue extension and Route 32. We are unsure if he still owns it.

Steven Page

Steven Page is formerly of the Barenaked Ladies. He recently sold a home he owned in Fayetteville and bought one just outside the village of Manlius.

Joey Belladonna

Rumor has it that Joey Belladonna from the band Anthrax lives in Camillus, just west of Syracuse.

Shania Twain

Shania Twain purchased a home on Dexter Lake back in the nineties:

While the final purchase price of the Loon Echo estate was not made public, a 1994 sales brochure had the price reduced from $4,250,000 to $3,250,000. Twain was not yet a household name. She had only released one record by that time, her 1993 self-titled album, and it failed to chart on the U.S. pop charts, making it only to numbers 28 and 67 on the Canadian and U.S. country charts, respectively."

It's unknown if she currently still owns it.