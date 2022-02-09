Fans React to Lady Gaga’s Best Actress Snub at the 2022 Oscars

The nominations are in for the 2022 Academy Awards, and Little Monsters are less than thrilled with the outcome.

With every major awards show, some group of fans usually feels that their fav was snubbed. This time around Lady Gaga's fans want to know how she didn't get a Best Actress nomination for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci.

Gaga — who won her first Oscar in 2019 — has been widely considered a frontrunner for the category. She's already received a plethora of nods for the role including nominations in similar categories at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

However, she was unable to make the list at the Oscars.

The Best Actress category is admittedly stacked with Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) and Kristen Stewart (Spencer) facing off against one another for the trophy.

Shockingly, House of Gucci only got a single nomination overall at the 2022 Academy Awards. The film is up for a win in the Makeup and Hairstyling category.

Little Monsters across the globe took to Twitter to react to the news of their Mother Monster's snub, and they held nothing back.

While many expressed aggravation, several celebrated her previous win at the awards show to ease back the sting of this particular snubbing.

Others playfully joked about some of the colorful comments Gaga made while on the press tour and Oscars campaign for the film.

Gaga has famously made several over-the-top comments in the press, including sharing that she was supposedly cursed with a swarm of flies sent by Patrizia for taking on the role.

She also made headlines after opening up about her early desires to become a combat journalist.

During an interview with British Vogue where she talked about her pre-pop star career ambitions, she claimed that she put her journalistic research skills to good use to hunt for evidence of the Jan. 6 riot while at the Capitol to sing the national anthem during President Joe Biden's inauguration.

The hit-maker was also famously candid about the effects of her dedication to method acting.

Many expected that her seemingly off-the-cuff remarks would make for a brilliant acceptance speech at the Oscars.

"She’s not my favorite Best Actress contender in contention," one Twitter user admitted. "But I’ve recently found myself somewhat rooting for Lady Gaga’s Oscar win simply because of the pure chaos she would conjure up in her acceptance speech."

"We, as a society, have been robbed of two more months of what would’ve been spectacular Lady Gaga Oscar campaign headlines and that is not something to be taken lightly," another wrote.

It wasn't all bleak, though.

Some joked that fans may finally get the long-awaited Chromatica Ball now that the promotional tour for House of Gucci is coming to a close. Dare we dream?

Other Little Monsters recognized the snub but celebrated what Gaga accomplished with the film.

"At the end of the day, Gaga delivered an outstanding acting performance in House Of Gucci," they pointed out. "The disappointing Oscars snub doesn't take away all the universal recognition she's received from the public and the industry. She will continue to work hard and prove her immense talent."

Check out some of the best responses below:

