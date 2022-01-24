Favorite Food Stand Returns to New York State Fair & It’ll Stay Forever
A New York State Fair food favorite is back this year and it'll be staying forever.
Tully's Good Time restaurant will not only return to the fair for 2022, but it'll also have a permanent home in a new 1,600 square-foot stand built on the fairgrounds. The restaurant, that serves what some call the 'best chicken fingers on earth,' were among over 60 businesses that pulled out of the fair in 2021 over COVID concerns and problems finding enough employees to work the stands.
Dan Giamartino, a partner in the family-run business, says they will be in the same spot for this year's fair, located between the Eatery Building and the Midway.
“We’re very much looking forward to being back,” Giamartino told Syraucse.com. “We’ve been operating out of a tent for 20 years. It’s time we make it permanent.”
The new stand is one of four contracts awarded by the New York State Office of General Services. But it won't be ready until next year.
"A concrete pad will be laid down for the building this year and the stand will be built after the 2022 Fair in time to open for 2023," said fair spokesperson Dave Bullard.
This summer Tully's will also bring back the Draft House, a stand that opened last year behind Chevy Court at Gate 2 with less staff required to keep it open.
The Great New York State Fair will run from August 24 through September 5, 2022 at the Syracuse fairgrounds. Get details and entertainment lineup at NYSFair.ny.gov.