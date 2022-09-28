Why Does Taco Bell Want To Re-Add These Particular Menu Items?

Back when the coronavirus pandemic hit, a lot of restaurants suffered in a way that made them have to rethink the way they approached what they were selling. If something didn't seem like a big seller, or was too much work - it was taken off the menu.

I remember when I went to Tully's and found out that the Spinach Artichoke Dip was taken off of their appetizer menu. I was absolutely crushed, because it happened to be (in my opinion) the best place with the best dip that I have found.

Fast forward to about three months ago, I returned to Tully's to see that my dreams had finally been answered. The dip had returned to the menu, and it was absolutely magical.

That's the moment that I keep hoping to be able to soon experience at Taco Bell locations. Sadly, I don't think that will be happening anytime soon. They keep re-adding things to their menu that, to be totally honest, I don't think are quite as good as the things I'm hoping to see again: the shredded chicken burritos and the mini shredded chicken quesadillas.

Last month, Taco Bell fans boycotted for the return of the Mexican Pizza. Now, the fast food chain is asking fans to vote for the next item to make it's return to the menu.

According to Chew Boom, the first one is their Double Decker Taco. It was first debuted on the menu in 1995 and then got pulled off in 2019. It's a regular hard taco with a tortilla pasted around it using refried beans. The other option is their Enchirito, which was on the menu in 1970 and got pulled in 2013. It's essentially a wet burrito filled with beef, beans, and onions, then covered in sauce.

If you want to vote to have a say in what item returns, you need to be a member of the Taco Bell rewards program.

I can honestly say that I have never heard of these two items. Then again, I never really ate at Taco Bell all that much until I went to college. So, alas, I will continue to not eat there until those two items are brought back. Unfortunately, based on the track record of what items have been brought back previously, I don't think it'll be anytime soon (if at all.)

What’s something that you loved that got taken off the menu or discontinued? Maybe it was from a local restaurant here in Central New York, or maybe a chain?

Another one that hit me hard was the bacon egg and cheese bagels from McDonalds. Still sad about that one.

